Chase showed depth in our batting: Hetmyer

MUMBAI: Rajasthan Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer on Saturday said that his team’s batting depth was the reason behind the successful chase of 190 against Punjab Kings.

“Chasing a tall 190 really shows that we have a lot of depth in our batting. There is a lot of belief in each and every player. We kept believing that we could do it,” Hetmyer said post Rajasthan’s IPL 2022 win at the Wankhede Stadium.

“This year, I am really taking as much time as I possibly can. In the past couple of years, I just did not really give myself that much of a chance. This time, I am just giving myself at least 5-6 balls and then going from there. So far, it has been working,” added Hetmyer, who guided RR home with an unbeaten 31 off only 16 balls.

Hetmyer was also all praise for Yashasvi Jaiswal, who laid the perfect foundation with a 41-ball 68 in his comeback match. “His (Jaiswal) knock was brilliant. I am really happy to see him get some runs, just go out there and express himself. It was one of the best knocks that I have seen in a while. It was lovely to look at,” said Hetmyer.

“He has been working really hard in the nets. Just to get a chance and express himself the way he did, I am really lost for words.”