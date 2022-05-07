Arun Karthick, Lokeshwar star for Vijay CC; Aushik, Arun impress

CHENNAI: KB Arun Karthick (120 retired hurt off 162 balls, 10 fours, 6 sixes) and S Lokeshwar (105 off 220 balls, 12 fours, 2 sixes) hit hundreds to help Vijay CC gain five points from the drawn TNCA First Division contest against Jolly Rovers CC here on Saturday.

Replying to Jolly Rovers’ first-innings total of 173, Vijay ended up with a massive 433 for five on the second and final day of the match. Left-arm spinner R Aushik Srinivas (5/48) earned five wickets as Grand Slam CC secured five points from the draw with Globe Trotters SC.

A day after scoring a century, off-spinner Shoaib Mohammed Khan (5/66) scalped five to guide Nelson SC to a first-innings lead over Young Stars CC. Meanwhile, offie B Arun (5/61) bagged five wickets as UFCC (T Nagar) CC took home five points from the drawn match against IOB Staff Club.

Left-arm spinner M Silambarasan (5/51) produced a five-wicket haul, but could not prevent Madras CC from taking five points against Swaraj CC.

BRIEF SCORES: At Murugappa Cricket Ground: UFCC (T Nagar) CC 358/5 drew with IOB Staff Club 202 in 58.2 overs (R Sri Neranjan 47, S Vaibhav 65, B Arun 5/61, V Arun Kumar 4/60). Points: UFCC 5(18); IOB 1(6).

At MA Chidambaram Stadium: Swaraj CC 178 & 44/0 in 13 overs drew with Madras CC 235 in 64.3 overs (Ashwin Venkataraman 45, Harpreet Singh Bhatia 43, S Suresh Kumar 45, U Mukilesh 40, M Silambarasan 5/51, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 3/57). Points: MCC 5(14); Swaraj 1(10).

At Guru Nanak College Ground: Jolly Rovers CC 173 & 39/0 in 8 overs drew with Vijay CC 433/5 in 90 overs (S Lokeshwar 105, KB Arun Karthick 120 retd hurt, Karan Patel 86, Daryl S Ferrario 43, NS Harish 4/116). Points: Vijay 5(30); Rovers 1(26).

At CPT-IP (Turf) Ground: MRC ‘A’ 177 & 116/3 in 32 overs (SR Athish 44) drew with India Pistons CC 294 in 67 overs (Anand Subramanian 92, M Mithul Raj 58, Rajwinder Singh 41, S Swaminathan 4/51, Harsh Dubey 3/103). Points: Pistons 5(18); MRC 1(22).

At Wahe Guru Ground: Nelson SC 336/8 drew with Young Stars CC 296 in 73.5 overs (Vignesh S Iyer 65, Jonty Sidhu 66, Wilkins Victor 81, Shoaib Mohammed Khan 5/66). Points: Nelson 5(14); Stars 1(10).

At Pachaiyappa’s College ‘A’ Ground: Grand Slam CC 391/6 & 62/2 in 16 overs (Abhishek Tanwar 42*) drew with Globe Trotters SC 151 in 40 overs (R Aushik Srinivas 5/48, Hardik Patel 4/42). Points: Grand Slam 5(18); Trotters 1(18)