IPL 2022: SRH chose to bowl against DC

MUMBAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won the toss against Delhi Capitals and chose to field first here at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals is currently at the seventh position in the points tally with eight points, having registered two wins in their last five games.

In their previous game, DC lost to Lucknow Super Giants by six runs. On the other hand, SRH is at the fifth place in the points tally with 10 points, having registered three wins in their previous five games.

The side had registered a 13-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings in their previous game. Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Sean Abbott are making their debut for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, replacing T Natrajan, Washington Sundar and Marco Jansen respectively. Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Mustafizur Ahmed and Chetan Sakariya will miss out the match for the Capitals and will be replaced by Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Ripal Patel, Khaleel Ahmed.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson said at the toss, "We will bowl first, dew could be coming later on, something early in the surface and we'll look to exploit it.

We have taken positives from the losses and moved on, looking to come back well today.

Three changes for us. They're excited to get an opportunity, and have worked hard at the nets. There is a lot to play for in every game and every team, looking to make those small improvements."

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant said at the toss, "We are happy to bat first, nothing much changes for us - we have 4 changes. Shaw, Axar, Mustafizur and Sakariya aren't playing. Nortje, Mandeep, Ripal Patel and Khaleel are in - some are forced changes due to injuries particularly Axar Patel, and few are because of the wicket. There is nothing much to talk (about losses), you can only learn from your mistakes and keep improving."

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje.