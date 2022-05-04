IPL 2022: Check out the points table, orange & purple cap

Check IPL 2022 Points Table after GT vs PBKS here
1. Points Table
2. Orange Cap: Jos Buttler (588 runs)
Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler strengthened his position at the top of the Orange Cap table with three hundreds and three fifties so far as he lifted his tally to a whopping 588 runs in 10 innings.
3. Purple Cap: Yuzvendra Chahal (19 wickets)
Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal remains the leading wicket-taker this season with 19 wickets from 10 matches so far at a staggering average of 13.68.