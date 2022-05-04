Dev League: Chennaiyin goes down to Bengaluru

CHENNAI: The winless Chennaiyin FC suffered its third defeat in the Development League as it went down 0-3 to Bengaluru FC in a lop-sided contest in Benaulim on Tuesday. With the result, the Cleofas Alex-coached Chennaiyin remains on just two points, from five matches. Naushad Moosa’s Bengaluru rode on a brace from Lastborn Mawphniang (25’ & 69’), who found the back of the net either side of the break. Bekey Oram also got on the scorecard in the 68th minute as BFC dominated the match from start to finish. The win assured Bengaluru (15 points from 5 matches) of a top-two finish in the League and helped the southern club seal a spot in the Next Gen Cup in the United Kingdom.