BCCI imposes 2-year ban on journalist

MUMBAI: The BCCI has imposed a two-year ban on journalist Boria Majumdar for “bullying” India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha while barring him from interviewing registered players and entering stadiums in the country.

According to an internal communication by the BCCI, which was sent to its state units on May 3, Majumdar won’t be given media accreditation for two years as part of the sanctions ratified by the Apex Council of the Board.

The BCCI had formed a three-member committee a few days after Saha alleged on social media that he was bullied for an interview.

While Saha had initially refused to name the journalist, he later identified the scribe as Majumdar while deposing before the committee, which comprised BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal and BCCI councillor Prabhtej Singh Bhatia.

BCCI interim CEO and IPL COO Hemang Amin in a letter to the state units wrote, “The BCCI Committee considered the submissions by both Mr Saha and Mr Majumdar and concluded that the actions by Mr Majumdar were indeed in the nature of threat and intimidation.”