IPL 2022: MI's Tilak, Suryakumar wanted to take chase against RR as deep as possible

Navi Mumbai: Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma said on Saturday that he and Suryakumar Yadav were trying to take the 159-run chase against Rajasthan Royals as deep as possible.

An 81-stand between Tilak Varma (35) and Suryakumar Yadav (51) helped MI chase down the total and register their first win of the ongoing IPL season at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

"Me and Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) were talking about taking the game as deep as possible.

We were confident since we have big-hitters like you (Tim David), Polly (Kieron Pollard) and Sams (Daniel Sams)," said Varma during a post-match discussion with batter Tim David.

Varma added that during his innings, he was looking at the scoreboard and taking note of the situation and also enjoying the pressure of the match. "Rohit (Rohit Sharma) has told me to enjoy the pressure.

I was in a positive frame of mind," he added.

Talking about facing spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, David said, "He is a class bowler and has been bowling well this season. He was going for a wicket ball at that stage and luckily, I could put it away. I was trying to keep it as simple as I could."

Varma was happy to have the side win its first game of the competition yesterday, which also marked captain Rohit Sharma's 35th birthday. "I have been watching him since my childhood and he is my inspiration," he added.

Coming to the match, Jos Buttler's 67 and an entertaining cameo from Ravichandran Ashwin (21) took Rajasthan Royals to a respectable 158/6 in their 20 overs against Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium here in Mumbai. For Mumbai Indians, Riley Meredith (2/24) and debutant Kumar Kartikeya (1/19) ensured that RR could not go all out on the MI bowling attack.