IPL 2022: LSG beat DC by 6 runs

Mumbai: Lucknow Super Giants defeated Delhi Capitals by six runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, skipper KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda smashed delightful half-centuries to power Lucknow Super Giants to 195 for three.

Rahul led from the front, top-scoring with 77 off 51 balls, while Hooda made 52 off 34 deliveries as the duo shared 95 runs for the second wicket to take LSG to the commanding total.

Shardul Thakur (3/40) picked up all the three LSG wickets. Chasing, captain Rishabh Pant top-scored with 30-ball 44, while Mitchell Marsh (37) and Rovman Powell (35) also contributed with the bat, albeit in a losing cause as DC were restricted to 189 for seven.

Mohsin Khan (4/16) shone bright with the ball for LSG. Brief Scores:

Lucknow Super Giants: 195 for 3 in 20 overs (K L Rahul 71, Deepak Hooda 52; Shadul Thakur 3/40).

Delhi Capitals: 189 for 7 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 44, Mitchell Marsh 37; Mohsin Khan 4/16).