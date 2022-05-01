Ancelotti, first manager to win all of Europe’s top leagues

Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti became the first manager to win each of Europe’s ‘top-five’ leagues when Real Madrid bagged its 35th La Liga crown on Saturday with a convincing 4-0 victory over Espanyol. Ancelotti previously won titles in Serie A (AC Milan in 2003-04), Premier League (Chelsea in 2009-10), Ligue 1 (Paris Saint Germain in 2012-13) and Bundesliga (Bayern Munich in 2016-17). On Saturday, Real needed only a draw to secure the trophy but notched up a scintillating win at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real (81 points from 34 matches) holds an unassailable 17-point lead over the second-placed Sevilla (64 points from 34 matches) with four rounds of matches remaining in the Spanish top-division.