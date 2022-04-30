Asiad: India’s call after feedback

NEW DELHI: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that a call on India’s participation at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games would be taken after receiving feedback from host nation China, which is striving to bring the outbreak of Covid-19 cases in Shanghai and Beijing under control.

Lockdown has been imposed in Shanghai while more curbs have been introduced in Beijing that is on the edge now. Rumours are doing the rounds that the Asian Games, scheduled to be held between September 10 and 25, could be postponed due to the pandemic.

“It is important to know what the situation in China is and what the host nation is saying about the situation,” said Thakur on the sidelines of an event here. “All other participating nations are discussing [as well]. In some time, India will take a decision. But before that, the host nation should make it clear on what it is thinking and how prepared it is.”

While several international sporting events in China were cancelled owing to the pandemic, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics were held behind closed doors under strict Covid-19 regulations.