IPL 2022: Rabada's four-wicket haul help PBKS restrict LSG to 153/8

Pune: Kagiso Rabada's four-wicket haul helped Punjab Kings restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 153/8 in 20 overs here at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday.

Quinton de Kock top-scored for LSG scoring 46 off 37 balls.

Put into bat Lucknow Super Giants did not get the best of the start losing their in-form skipper KL Rahul as Kagiso Rabada dismissed him caught behind by wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma for 6.

Opener Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda then struck a partnership and batted cautiously to score 39 runs in six overs of powerplay.

The duo also took their team's total beyond the 50-run in 7.4 overs and also notched up a fifty run stand for the second wicket in 40 balls.

The 85-run partnership was broken by Sandeep Sharma as he dismissed opener de Kock for 46 off 37 balls as LSG lost their second wicket for 98. Krunal Pandya walked in to bat with Hooda as they took their team's total beyond the triple-figure mark. After reaching the 100-run mark Jonny Bairstow ran out Hooda for 34 as Lucknow lost their third wicket for 104.

In the next over Krunal Pandya was dismissed by Rabada for 7 as the pacer took his second wicket of the match and Lucknow lost their fourth wicket for 105.

After three balls Ayush Badoni became the South African speedster's third victim for 4 and LSG lost half of their side for 109.

Wickets kept falling for Lucknow as leg spinner Rahul Chahar dismissed Marcus Stoinis caught and bowled for 1.

Chahar came back in his next over and dismissed Jason Holder for 11 reducing LSG to 127/6. In the next over Rabada struck for the fourth time dismissing Dushmantha Chameera for 17 off 10 balls as LSG lost their eighth wicket for 144.

Tailender Mohsin Khan's boundary and a six helped Lucknow go past the 150-run mark as they were restricted to 153/8 in 20 overs. Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants 153/8 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 46, Deepak Hooda 34; Kagiso Rabada 4/38, Rahul Chahar 2/30) vs Punjab Kings.