IPL 2022: Riyan Parag's unbeaten 56 guides RR to modest 144/8 against RCB

Mumbai: Riyan Parag's unbeaten 56-run knock off 31 balls guides Rajasthan Royals to a modest 144/8 against Royal Challengers Bangalore here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga and Mohammed Siraj bag two wickets each for RCB. Put into bat Rajasthan Royals' side got off to a poor start losing opener Devdutt Padikkal for 7 leg-before-wicket by Mohammed Siraj in the second over of the match. Surprisingly the Royals promoted Ravichandran Ashwin to no.3 and the all-rounder scored quick runs by hitting four boundaries but his innings could not last long as Siraj dismissed him caught and bowled for 17 off 9 balls as RR lost their second wicket for 33.

In the very next ball, Josh Hazlewood dismissed the Orange cap holder Jos Buttler for 8 to leave the inaugural champions tottering at 33 for 3. Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson tried to resurrect the innings with Daryl Mitchell. The 35-run partnership was broken as Wanindu Hasaranga cleaned him up for 27 off 21 balls as Rajasthan lost their fourth wicket for 68. Riyan Parag walked in to bat and struck a partnership with Mitchell.

The 31-run partnership between the two was broken as Mitchell was dismissed by Hazlewood who took his second wicket of the match and RR lost half of their side for 99. Rajasthan scratched their way to the triple-figure mark but in the next over they lost the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer for 3. Despite losing partners at the other end Parag kept on hitting boundaries and sixes to notch up his half-century of just 29 balls.

Harshal Patel dealt Rajasthan with another blow dismissing Trent Boult in the 18th over and in the next over Prasidh Krishna was run out as they lost their eighth wicket for 121. Parag's blistering unbeaten 56-run knock off 31 balls with the help of three boundaries and four sixes to 144/8 in 20 overs. Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 144/8 in 20 overs (Riyan Parag 56*, Sanju Samson 27; Josh Hazlewood 2/19, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/23) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.