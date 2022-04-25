Verstappen trumps in Emilia Romagna GP

Imola: World champion Max Verstappen (1:32:07.986) took maximum points from Formula One’s Imola weekend, leading a dominant Red Bull one-two on Sunday, as Ferrari’s homecoming turned sour for overall leader Charles Leclerc and his Italian team. Sergio Perez (+16.527 seconds) finished runner-up in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix while Lando Norris (+34.834 seconds) secured third place to clinch McLaren’s first podium of the season. Leclerc (+56.072 seconds), winner of two of the first three races, fought back to sixth place after a late spin while running in third. His teammate Carlos Sainz went out in an opening lap collision. Verstappen, who took the maximum eight points on Saturday for winning a sprint race from pole, also took a bonus point on Sunday for the fastest lap.