Shikhar Dhawan becomes second cricketer after Virat Kohli to complete 6,000 IPL runs

Mumbai: Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan on Monday completed 6,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhawan achieved this feat during the clash with Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. He became the second cricketer after Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli to achieve this milestone.

Coming to the match, Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and opted to field against Punjab Kings. So far, Punjab have won a total of three matches in IPL 2022 while Chennai have claimed victory in two games.