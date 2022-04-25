KL Rahul equals Rohit Sharma's record for most centuries by Indian player in T20 cricket

Mumbai: KL Rahul on Sunday equalled the record of Rohit Sharma for scoring the most centuries by an Indian cricketer in the T20 cricket.

KL Rahul achieved this feat in match number 37 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants here at Wankhede Stadium.

LSG skipper smashed an unbeaten 103 against five-time champions MI to guide his team to a total of 168. This is Rahul's second century in the IPL 2022 and both have come against the same opponents.

On April 16, Rahul smashed his first unbeaten ton (103) of IPL 2022 against MI. Lucknow won that contest comfortably by 18 runs. KL Rahul now has six centuries in T20 cricket, same as his Mumbai Indians counterpart and India captain Rohit Sharma.

The duo is followed by Virat Kohli who has five centuries. Suresh Raina completes the top-4 with four tons against his name in the shortest format of the game.