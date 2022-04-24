Kerala pips Chennaiyin in dying minutes

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC suffered its second defeat in the Development League as it went down 0-1 to Kerala Blasters FC in its third round-robin match in Nagoa on Saturday. Four minutes from normal time, Vincy Barretto (86’), a member of the Kerala Blasters first team in the Indian Super League 2021-22, found the bottom right corner of the net with a neat finish. Around the 70-minute mark, Chennaiyin goalkeeper Devansh Dabas had denied Givson Singh from the penalty spot to keep the score at 0-0. Having previously lost to FC Goa and drawn to Jamshedpur FC, an out-of-form CFC (1 point from 3 matches) is still searching for its maiden victory in the eight-team competition.