IPL 2022: SRH wins toss, opts to bowl against RCB

Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss against Royal Challengers Bangalore and chose to field first here at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Royal Challengers Bangalore are coming off a 16-run win over Delhi Capitals and are currently at the third spot at the points table with 10 points. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad are also in a great run of form with four wins in their last five games, having won their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. They are currently at the fifth spot in the points table with 8 points.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson said, "We are gonna have a bowl. Quite humid, perhaps some dew coming in, we'll have to see. The wickets tend to remain similar throughout. We have had a little bit of a break. We have to play smart and make the required adjustments. Same team. Washington is recovering well, another few days should help him out." RCB captain Faf Du Plessis said, "It is our first game here, it's looked like a pretty decent surface. IPL has something for the bowlers in the first six overs. The pitch has looked like a nice, consistent pitch. We have to assess and play accordingly from there."

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan