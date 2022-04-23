Women's challenger will be held in Lucknow: Ganguly

The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday confirmed that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29. The stadium will also host the second play-off on May 27 while the other two knockout stage games will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 24 and 26. All matches will be played with full spectator attendance.

"As far as the men's IPL knock-out stage matches are concerned, it would be held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, with hundred percent attendance allowed for the matches to be played after the league staged finishes on May 22," Ganguly said after a BCCI apex council meeting of the board on Saturday.

The head of the Indian cricket governing body added that the three-team Women's challenger will be held in Lucknow from May 24 to 28.

The Women's Challenger series will be held between May 24-28 at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium," Ganguly told mediapersons.