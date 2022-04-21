IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma registers unwanted record of most ducks in IPL history

Mumbai: After falling for a duck in the very first over in the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rohit Sharma who is already going through a lean patch, bagged an unwanted record of most ducks in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday.

The Mumbai Indians captain was dismissed by CSK's Mukesh Choudhary in the very first over of the match played at the D.Y Patil Stadium, here. He handed a simple catch to Mitchell Santner at mid-on off Mukesh Chaudhary and failed to give his team a good start.

Rohit has been dismissed for a duck in the IPL 14 times, surpassing Piyush Chawal followed by Harbhajan Singh, Mandeep Singh and Parthiv Patel, all have 13 ducks in their names. Now, with a duck against CSK, Rohit took the lead and grabbed an unwanted IPL record.

Rohit, who has not been his usual best in the IPL, had scores of 41, 10, 3, 26, 28, 6 and 0 so far.

Pacer Mukesh Choudhary's sensational bowling performance (3/19) helped Chennai Super Kings restrict Mumbai Indians to 155/7. Apart from Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo (2/36), Mitchell Santner (1/16) and Maheesh Theekshana (1/35) were the wicket-takers for CSK.

On the other hand, Tilak Varma played a fighting knock (51 not out off 43) and top-scored for Mumbai. Suryakumar Yadav (32), Hrithik Shokeen (25), and Kieron Pollard (14) were the other contributors with the bat for MI.