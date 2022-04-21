CSG retains 20 players for TNPL Season 6

CHENNAI: Only two players – Santhana Sekar and Ajith Kumar – have been released from the title-winning Chepauk squad. “It (retaining the core group) was a no-brainer. We won the tournament [last year] and have a pretty strong squad. Most bases have been covered. We did not find a reason to release anyone (referring to key players). All the [retained] players contributed in one way or the other [during TNPL Season 5],” Kaushik Gandhi, who led CSG to back-to-back TNPL trophies, told DT Next on Wednesday.

While Lyca Kovai Kings, Dindigul Dragons and Siechem Madurai Panthers have retained 17 players each for the sixth edition, iDream Tiruppur Tamizhan, Ruby Trichy Warriors and Salem Spartans have kept hold of 15 apiece. Nellai Royal Kings have retained the least number of players – 14.

To fill in the remaining spots, the player draft will be held on May 14. An auction for determining the draft slots among the eight franchises will take place on May 5.