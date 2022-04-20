Kieron Pollard announces his retirement from international cricket

"After careful deliberation I've today decided to retire from international cricket," Pollard said in a video on Instagram.

"As is the case of many young persons it was a dream of mine to represent the West Indies team from the time I was a boy of 10 years and I'm proud to have represented West Indies cricket for over 15 years in both the T20 and ODI forms of the game,'' he added.

The star all-rounder is currently playing for five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2022.