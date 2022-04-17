IPL 2022: Punjab Kings 151 all out vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sports

PBKS vs SRH: Punjab Kings (151-all out in 20 overs) against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Punjab Kings were 151 all out against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

Liam Livingstone top-scored for Punjab with 60 off 33 balls.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/22) and Umran Malik (4/28) were the standout bowlers for SRH. Malik took three wickets and there was also a run out in the 20th over that ended being a maiden. Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal, who injured his toe while training on Saturday, was ruled out of the game. Brief scores: Punjab Kings 151 all out in 20 overs (Livingstone 60; Bhuvneshhwar 3/22, Malik 4/28).

