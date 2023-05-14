Tarot: On the cards
ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)
Travel, new ideas and more emotional stability are in the offing, so ensure you are all prepared. The Knight of Cups shows that there you would explore a lot of new things. The Six of Cups shows you will be sought after and also looked after – in personal and professional life. Youngsters will approach you for inputs. The Angel Message from Archangel Ariel is that you have great inner strength.
TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)
Right now, the world seems wide open for you to get things done. The Magician card says you have all the skills needed for reaching the pinnacle of pride. The Page of Wands shows you are looking at opportunities for a partner and the career moves that person could be making. This also shows the beginning of a new phase. The Angel Message is that you are on your own and new partnerships beckon.
GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)
The Six of Wands shows that you have plenty of good ideas to lead people. This is rather inspiring because not many will be able to do so. The Knight of Wands tells you that you will forge ahead with enthusiasm of a young warrior towards your targets. You will inspire your workplace. The Angel Message comes from Archangel Jophiel, teling you to not focus on materialistic things.
CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)
You tend to have frustrating and sleepless nights. Being worried hampers productivity and will push good things away. Learn to control your mind. The Emperor shows that there is a potential mentor in someone who is strong and knows the ways of the world. The Angel Message is that new ideas will spark and this can be a challenging but good beginning for you in several aspects.
LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)
With a lot of good things in your life you could be experiencing lack- of love and attention. Five of Pentacles shows this mind set at this point in time is not needed as the Ace of Cups shows that it is illusionary and false and eventually it is the good that triumphs. The Angel Message is that memories of the past surface and unsettle you- let go.
VIRGO (23 AUGUST– 23 SEPTEMBER)
You could be feeling frustrated as you are underestimating yourself. The Eight of Swords shows that this is self-induced. The Sun card is a charger and you will find that you will experience proud moments. The Angel Message is not to be too frivolous or careful with money. Give more to those less fortunate.
LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)
Be wary of your thoughts and it could affect your outlook if you look at worst case scenarios. The Moon card tends to affects your temperament now. The Queen of Swords shows you to be tough, clear and strong individual who knows what to do. You are prepared for what comes next. The Angel Message is that- speak your mind and try to balance your emotional considerations.
SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)
Being in two minds, remember to make decisions with clarity. The Two of Swords shows you have options to choose from. Ensure not to make emotional ones. The Two of Pentacles shows you debating about choices. It is to do with the money aspect. The Angel Message is from Archangel Michael who says it is time for change. Fortune is on your side.
SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER– 22 DECEMBER)
The King of Cups shows the influence of an emotionally strong individual you look up to. It also shows the way forward and gives you confidence to believe in yourself. The Three of Swords shows your current propensity to think with your head rather than with your heart. The Angel Message from Archangel Jeremiel asks you to re-evaluate. It is time to move in a new direction.
CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER– 20 JANUARY)
You are in a battle with your opinions on your goals. The Knight of Swords shows you will be energetic about what you want to achieve. You won’t care even if you push others along the way. The Chariot however seems to support you, showing that you are doing the right things with the universe’s support. The Angel Message for you is to look at competing goals and avoiding conflict.
AQURIUS (20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY)
Feeling lonely could prevent you from seeing the good in life. The Five of Cups shows that you are focusing on what is not there instead of what is. It is time to show gratitude and understand that great opportunities lie ahead. The Seven of Pentacles shows financially you are in a good place. The Angel Message from Archangel Sandalphon is to look at spiritual organisations and like-minded people.
PISCES (18 FEBRUARY– 20 MARCH)
This is a time when you want to be carefree. The Fool card shows this is the time to explore and travel. However, caution is needed before you jump into something. The Hanged Man shows you are dealing things with an unconventional approach. Tricky situations are on hand but think out of the box. The Angel Message is that you could get challenging information, and there could be change of plans.
