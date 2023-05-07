Tarot: On the cards

The word Angel comes from the Greek word, Angelos meaning messenger. The angels are represented by numbers or symbols they come with messages. Angel numbers are number sequences mostly in two, three, or four numbers that contain some kind of pattern and repetition such as 11, 111, 7777 and/or 4321 or 6767. These numbers appear in the most ordinary place and usually grab the attention.

ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)

Overseas collaborations, works in progress with those who do not live in your area are on the cards. The Two of Wands suggests for most activities related to work, this can be a very profitable time. The Lovers card on the other hand also augurs well for relationships especially that of those with committed ones and partners and spouses. There will be increased bonding and love. Anything you are thinking of, in terms of being a wanderer, it could be a good time but avoid impulsive behaviour.

TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)

Patience, calmness and equanimity are the order of the day and these will keep you above water. The Temperance card tells you to keep your emotions under control for most part. The King of Swords shows you either have the presence of a strong male influence or that you are likely to meet one who will set you on a path of self-discovery and fulfillment. This has been set in motion and you probably will see results in about seven months’ time.

GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)

The Ten of Cups and the Nine of Cups indicate positivity and happiness when it comes to emotional fulfilment. The Ten of Cups shows a happy family situation where you will be feeling rather complete with what is there while the Nine of Cups shows a sense of achievement of all that you have done through the years in all aspects of your life. However, next week, the going can be unsettling. Keep calm so that you can enjoy all that life has to offer in all respect.

CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)

Right now, you are on top of things especially financially where you are feeling abundant and secure. The Nine of Pentacles manifests that you are comfortable when it comes to finances without having to worry about affordability. That said, the Seven of Sword shows that, in your mind you would like to move away from the place of action and there is also an element of stealth in this desire as you may not want to spend your money. In about four months’ time you will be ready to launch the next phase of your life.

LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)

Right now, you could be feeling overwhelmed by the pressures of too many things including a lot of deadlines at work. Actually, this is kind of self- imposed because of you doing things in a particular manner. The Ten of Wands reveals that you are feeling burdened by a whole lot of things. The Page of Cups shows that there are new projects brewing for you and within the family. This can be the start of a new phase. In about a day, you could get news about something that can be emotionally very fulfilling.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST– 23 SEPTEMBER)

Two elements make up the week ahead. One is the presence of a strong male mentor or leader who will influence in the way you work and aspire for things. The King of Wands is an indication of all this. The Knight of Pentacles shows that new projects, directions and avenues of earning are there driven, however, by the younger lot in your life. Encourage this, for there are advantages for you too. Things are a bit complicated right now, it would be better to show discretion in all matters.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)

This is a time when connecting to the Higher Powers will prove very fruitful and timely. The Hierophant comes up to show that faith and consistency of belief will go a long way in realizing your dreams and aspirations. The Guru or the Higher Power will come to your help whenever you connect with it and this guidance is immeasurable. You are also likely to be in a very giving mood where generosity and kindness will be displayed. It is around June that you will see the start of a great new phase.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)

Plans lying in wait will start to become a reality in about four to five months’ time. Right now, you are waiting for it all to come to a reality in the way you want. The Four of Swords shows you have many ideas for growth and development that you are keeping to yourself which is how it should be. These will materialize soon enough. The Two of Cups shows a peaceful and amicable phase in your relationship with your significant other. The bonding is pleasant. Also, life is unfolding in the right way.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER – 22 DECEMBER)

At this time, work is going well and you are doing extremely well. The Ace of Wands conveys that you are in command of what you handle and that makes you confident enough to go higher and higher in your endeavours. The Ace is also significant for the rapid strides you make in the work area. The Five of Swords however shows that you do all this with aggression and a sense of hostility and this could be annoying a whole bunch of people. So it is best if you can keep your emotions and words in control.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER– 20 JANUARY)

A week of good work combined with drive and persistence. The Knight of Wands suggests competitive drive and major efforts to get to where you want to be and there is also travel indicated with this purpose in mind. The Eight of Wands shows that you are good at many things, but you cannot do everything all at the same time. You will have to pick and choose and then go after it hammer and tongs. What you do must set a trend and example.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY)

Being financially stable and on top of things, can make your life so much better. The Queen of Pentacles indicates that you are in a comfortable position when it comes to abundance and wealth. This means money, material comforts and a sense of well-being too. The Judgment card shows that there is a need for self-introspection about the direction you are heading or rather you want to go in. Truth be told, this is a phase that will last very long. And money will be in plenty.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY–20 MARCH)

You could be feeling frustrated and fed up with a lot of things going on in your life right now. The Ten of Swords reveals that you could be stewing with your thoughts and this can feel like a hopeless dark phase. However, the Page of Wands will bring happiness and joy in the achievements of youngsters in your life and that will somewhat compensate for your own plateau. The Page is also very smart and achievement oriented. Soon order will be restored before you know it and you will find relief.