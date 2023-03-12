Tarot: On the cards

This week brings a set of codes and switchwords that will be helpful in the challenges and situations you could find yourself in. Apply these as you would a prayer and if done with faith and belief the results can be awesome. Numbers have to be chanted digit by digit while the words have to be chanted as many times as possible for the shift to happen

Here goes:

For overall health:

SHANTI-blueberries-FULL-IMMUNITY-BE-INK

Fill life with happiness- 51849131989

Universe to help achieve goals- 37763292

Receive money from many sources- 20710184

To stop jealousy- REJOICE-DELETE-CANCEL-HIGHEST-POTENTIAL-INK

Reduce overthinking- LIGHT-BLUEBELL-DELETE-CANCEL

ARIES

20 MARCH – 20 APRIL

The days ahead look good with your own sense of being in good space. You could be feeling at peace thus making you feel complete. All this indicated by the appearance of the Nine of Cups that shows that you are feeling all of this. The Queen of Pentacles indicates nurturing, abundance and new beginnings especially if it is a woman and also could show the presence of a person, who helps make life better.

TAURUS

20 APRIL – 21 MAY

You end up becoming your thoughts or lesser if you lack imagination. The Queen of Swords shows that if you choose to be clear firm and in command of your inner world with your outer world reflecting that. Choose your thoughts wisely. If you see yourself as a leader and ahead of everyone else, then that is what will be. The Ten of Swords indicates that.

GEMINI

21 MAY – 21 JUNE

The Six of Cups shows that you are in a space where you are looked after, sought-after and cared for in the best possible manner. It also shows how children around you will make your life complete. However, there are changes coming and that is also something that you should be able to appreciate and accept. The Death card is transformative and is probably needed at this point in time. Go with the flow.

CANCER

21 JUNE – 23 JULY

You could be feeling that the world around you is a battlefield. This applies even to your personal life as well as work areas where you feel you have to fight for just about everything to stay above water. This makes you think too much and hurt others in the process. The Five of Swords shows that you are feeling cornered. The Empress assures you that you are actually on top of things- and you are able to make a dent in the world.

LEO

23 JULY – 23 AUGUST

While you are great at keepings things going when it comes to your work, your level of skills and your control over what you need to achieve and gain, should be done with a single-minded focus. The Queen of Wands shows that you are indeed on top of things professionally, but your own personal world is beset with doubts . This is reflected by the Queen of Wands and the Seven of Wands – alluding to your drive and passion.

VIRGO

23 AUGUST– 23 SEPTEMBER

You tend to get carried away by the force of your thoughts – most of them sharp and hurting . The Seven of Swords shows how your thoughts all clumped together makes you want to run away from your reality. There is no running away from this . The Two of Pentacles shows a lot of doubts with finances. There is this constant debate on what deserves the money being spent.

LIBRA

23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER

The week ahead will be dominated by strong individuals who are ambitious. This will come either through those you will meet or those who are already there in your life and you will turn to them for advice, directions or mentorship. The King of Wands and the King of Swords shows these are the things you need right now to be able to use for your own directions. Their inputs and guidance will prove to be invaluable.

SCORPIO

23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER

The well-being and ambitions of someone young in your life could be an obsession of you as well. Not only are you ambitious for yourself but also wish to see your desires and growth reflected in the life of this person who could be your child or someone you mentor. The Page of Cups shows that there is drive and the will to do something new. The Two of Wands suggests travel overseas in connection to work.

SAGITTARIUS

22 NOVEMBER–

22 DECEMBER

Many things could be falling into place as you go along and you will see the glimmer of this in the coming week. The World card is indicative of that. The Hanged Man however cautions you to take things slowly as there are challenges and you will need to deal with them in an innovative and creative manner. Come up with an out-of-the-box solution that will help solve issues.

CAPRICORN

22 DECEMBER– 20 JANUARY

Monumental changes are on the anvil for those of you born under this sign. This will be a time of some turbulence, but it will all fall in place eventually. You will have to put your best foot forward to deal with the new circumstances as both cards indicate this- the Tower and the Death card, both of which are tremendously challenging and transformative. Ensure you don’t buckle under the pressure .

AQUARIUS

20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY

Togetherness with your partner / spouse will ace this week ahead with the Six of Swords coming up. This means that this is not the time to rock the boat should you feel bored, annoyed or wanting a change as this is a time to just go with the flow. The caregiver in you will play a dominant role. You will handle situations well and you will also find people reaching out to you for this reason.

PISCES

18 FEBRUARY–20 MARCH

It feels like most things are in place and this is an emotionally rewarding time as there is contentment, happiness and a feeling that all are in place. The Nine of Cups indicates a sense of fulfillment and appreciation. The Justice card is an added corroboration of how life is going in the right direction, even if there have been bumps along the path. There is a plan and most things are going according to it.