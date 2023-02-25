TN astrologer raises alarm over Moon-Venus-Jupiter alignment

CHENNAI: As people snapped the celestial spectacle of Moon-Venus-Jupiter aligning, an astrologer from Arcot has called this event is portentous to people from select fields.

Astrologer Sundarrajan said this astronomical phenomenon doesn't bode well for plutocrats and could push them to losses. Road accidents , viral infections, illness among children would be on the rise, he added.

On the positive side, he said online business would be lucrative, unemployment would end, standard of education would improve.

Meanwhile, Jupiter and Venus would come closer to Moon on March 1 as the degrees between these planets will reduce.