Tarot: On the cards

CHENNAI: This week are some divine codes and switchwords for vari-ous purposes. The words have to be chanted as many times as possible while numbers have to be chanted digit by digit manytimes. Variety is the spice of life so let us begin with some-thing for getting good food. For good cooking:

PERFECT-CHARM- LIGHT-NOW- DONE

For one’s highest good: WINDFALL- ALL IN-ELEPHANT- WISDOM To move forward in life: ALL IN -DONE White Tara code: 518 Lord Ganesh: 14 hertz Goddess Parvathi: 499

ARIES 20 MARCH – 20 APRIL

The Fool card shows the initiation of a new journey and a lighthearted approach to life. There is also a sense of hope for the way forward. Be cautious and avoid carelessness moving forward. However, this also means a bit of allowing things to go with the flow. The Sun card indicates success and applause in your favour as you go along. The card also shows the brightness the joy of springs can bring.

TAURUS 20 APRIL – 21 MAY

The Nine of Swords shows overthinking and sleepless nights. Try to shut down your mind as you near bedtime to be able to recover from the activities of the day. This also shows that you are taking on too many things and it is time to cut the cords that seem unproductive. The King of Swords shows the presence of someone who is strong, clear- headed and will be a guiding force in your life.

GEMINI 21 MAY – 21 JUNE

Take things one at a time and do not get stressed with things going on in your life. What you need at this time is patience and grit to be able to see things clearly. The Temperance card shows emotional turbulence can be checked by doing things calmly. The King of Pentacles shows the money power that is within your grasp but is controlled possibly by strong partners or mentors who hold the purse strings.

CANCER 21 JUNE – 23 JULY

Turmoil in your mind could lead to hasty de- cisions. This is what the Moon card in- dicates when your mind will be giving you all kinds of scenar- ios and others providing inputs that will confuse you further. The Magician on the other hand tells you that you possess many talents and skills and can literally work magic on many things. That’s the part you should be concentrating on rather than on the confusion of the mind.

LEO 23 JULY – 23 AUGUST

The Page of Cups suggests new ideas or opportunities that have come your way. Creative energies are flowing and how you express it will impact things. This card asks you to be open-minded about anything that comes your way. Be ready to dream and explore your fullest potential. trust your intuition. The Ten of Pentacles shows a sense of accomplishment, wealth and abundance. This card tells you to share your success with others too.

VIRGO 23 AUGUST– 23 SEPTEMBER

The Emperor suggests you are taking on the role of a mentor. This card also indicates someone powerful and expects re- spect and authority. The Emperor also stands for someone bound by rules and prefer being systematic. The Page of Wands indicates new ideas and the pursuit of them. While you haven’t yet mastered the art of bringing others along on your journey, can others keep up with you? That’s probably where the frustration sets in.

LIBRA 23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER

The Three of Cups shows celebrations, friendship, and creative collaborations. Your friends and family will lift you up. You will gather with good friends to have a good time. This card also invites you to collaborate with others on a creative project. The Eight of Cups indicates you could feel like walking away from situa- tions you dislike and would like to avoid. It is better to stay firm and sort things out for the best.

SCORPIO 23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER

The Six of Cups shows how you are appreciated and wanted. This brings you a sense of joy and happiness as you reminisce. This card is also something that encourages you to get in touch with your inner child. The Chariot shows willpower, determination and strength. When you apply discipline and commitment to achieve your goals, you will succeed. The Chariot calls you to assert yourself and be courageous and also indicates travel. Be bold.

SAGITTARIUS 22 NOVEMBER– 22 DECEMBER

The Page of Swords shows you are full of en- ergy and enthu- siasm. You could be also starting a new project, pur- suing a new approach or learning something new. As the Swords has to do with sharp thinking you are in a position to communicate your ideas well. The Ten of Cups brings happiness and emotional content- ment especially if it has something to do with important relationships and family. Follow your heart and trust your intuition.

CAPRICORN 22 DECEMBER– 20 JANUARY

The Strength card indicates determi- nation and power and the ability to overcome any obstacle. You influence and persuade without being aggressive. This card also tells you to have the confidence to overcome fears, challenges and doubts. The King of Cups shows mastery over emotions which helps to be more creative and pro- ductive. There is a good balance between the head and the heart. The card also points out a strong mentor or guide in life.

AQURIUS 20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY

The Seven of Cups shows new opportunities, and choices and also false impressions are coming up. You have many options and opportunities you can choose from. You are prone to unrealistic ideals. It can also signify wishful thinking where you could want something but don’t do much about it. The Star card shows a sense of relief after having faced many challenges and tells you that you are a star and that is your true self.

PISCES 18 FEBRUARY– 20 MARCH

With the appearance of the Justice card, you have to account for your actions. You also need to do self-in- trospection. If you are asking for justice then it shall be given now. Be aware of the decisions you make as they will impact others and bring in a fresh wave of consequences. The Knight of Cups shows journeys and the support you offer to children in your life or those you are in a position to mentor.