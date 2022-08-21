Tarot: On the cards

CHENNAI: This week there are some numbers as well as some switch words that can come in handy for many things or aspects of life. These can be written (numbers in blue on the left side of the body) or chanted as many times as possible or even mentally looked at several times a day.
Luck frequency: 777Hz
Attract customers: 419 48871
Hit the jackpot: 4610567
Remove negative energy: 417Hz
To get true honest love: 790201723
Fitness: 591 718 9181419
Find true love: ALLOW-LO-TUS-23-VENUS
ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)
The Magician card suggests that you can take comfort in the fact that your talents, skills and opportunities have a great chance of aligning to produce a good environment for growth. The Star card says you will succeed and achieve all that you wish for in the near future. There will be limelight, appreciation and endorsement of your work and praise for the way you go about it, in terms of life and work.
TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)
Now, you are concerned about the emotional condition of someone very close to you. The Page of Cups also suggests this is someone who is a youngster, beginning life and hoping for an excellent start. The Justice card is an indication that things will go well. The Justice card also points to you being fair and reasonable when it comes to people and you will do the right thing no matter what.
GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)
There are indications of strong drive, passion and fire to get things done small or otherwise. The Nine of Wands shows you are someone who wants to and are already probably doing many things. But while that is so, there is a need to pick one and do it. The Two of Wands shows there could be travel overseas for work and for personal reasons. It also points to growth in all areas, family included.
CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)
Be assured that the right things will happen even as plans and projects are waiting to materialise. The High Priestess shows that you are looked up to as one of those who have made good strides at work. It also points out to you as a mentor to many. The Four of Swords brings about a waiting time for things to work. You have no choice but to just wait and meet your goals.
LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)
This is a good time as you are in a more balanced state emotionally. The Ace of Cups is a literal picture of those feelings as you go through life in a good state of mind. This card also assures that you keep all those around also well balanced. The Page of Swords could mean that you are a bit preoccupied with a young person who needs to work with clarity and sharpness ahead.
VIRGO (23 AUGUST– 23 SEPTEMBER)
Be prepared for a big change coming your way. This can be unsettling but will be needed to move to the next phase of your life. The Death card shows that there is a need to do self-introspection to do away with irrelevant things in life. Be it relationships or friendships. The Seven of Cups tells you not to have unrealistic expectations. Things don’t always go the way you want, but in the way you need.
LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)
The Tower card shows the destruction of life you knew and know to make place for something that will push you out of your comfort zone and make you understand your true potential. The Four of Pentacles shows that you are preoccupied with the finances of yourself and that of a person in your life. you feel that you both could do much better financially – only you don’t know how to go about it.
SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)
The mind can and will play tricks if you allow it to. You will need to keep grip over too many thoughts that might be counterproductive to your life. The Moon card is one that will bring about conflicting thoughts giving you the worst situations. The Strength card, therefore, has appropriately come to encourage you to keep your feelings under control and not give in to the ramblings of the mind.
SAGITTARIUS (22 NOV–22 DECEMBER)
The King of Wands shows that you are firmly on the chair of authority when it comes to work and other relationships. This has mostly to do with work and career goals and aspirations. The World card assures you great success and appreciation and a place on the top if things have not been this way for a while. You will be acknowledged as a leader in your area of competence and talents.
CAPRICORN (22 DEC– 20 JANUARY)
The Knight of Pentacles shows that journeys will make progress and bring in abundance. You will be presented with many opportunities and none will be small enough to ignore or not pursue. The Two of Cups shows a harmonious time with loved ones, especially partners, spouses or in committed relationships. There is balance and there is happiness in being with each other. This is a happy phase in your personal relationships.
AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY)
There are no insecurities when it comes to money. The Queen of Pentacles shows that you are in a good place when it comes to finances. However, the Seven of Wands shows that you are unsure about how to move ahead when it comes to work and work-related aspirations. You could be wanting to give up but it will be hard to make a break from that routine and tell yourself enough is enough.
PISCES (18 FEB–20 MARCH)
The Queen of Wands says that especially if a woman, you are on top of things in ambition and work. You know what you want and how to go and get it in many ways. You will also be considered a leader in your areas of expertise. You do have that edge over others. The Four of Wands brings in the desire to work out a balance between life and work.
