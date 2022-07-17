Tarot: On the cards

This week let’s look at the Feng Shui element that can enhance your home or workspace ambience. This will help in the overall improvement bringing in good vibes and loving your space.

ARIES

20 MARCH – 20 APRIL

You could be feeling burdened by the weight of your work and the expectations surrounding it. The Ten of Wands tells you to try not to carry so much on your shoulders. The Seven of Cups indicates that because of this you could have high expectations from people around you. This could also be adding to the exhaustion because things don’t go your way. The road to getting things is not by force or gifts.

GEMINI

21 MAY – 21 JUNE

The Lovers card indicates a time of great bonding between important relationships and collaborations. This could be spouses, work partners or other strategic long term relationships that make you content. The Knight of Cups shows that youngsters who are on the path of finding their calling or mojo in life will come up with interesting ideas for financial and emotional investments. This could be the beginning of a new phase.

LEO

23 JULY – 23 AUGUST There are several things that you want to accomplish and you can put your skills to good use. The Nine of Wands shows that you are capable of multitasking and being a jack of all trades. The Seven of Pentacles shows that you have saved a huge chunk of money for all your needs and you can pat yourself on the back for doing it with fortitude and foresight over the years.

LIBRA

23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER

You are acing things now. You are like the queen of all that you survey and are in a good mental space. The Empress shows that you can also be a nurturing force for those you love and for those who need it. The Hanged Man is indicating that things may not be smooth sailing in some aspects. It will require some out-of-the-box thinking to come up with solutions and decisions.

SAGITTARIUS

22 NOV–22 DECEMBER

There could be someone – most probably a female who is going through a frustrating time right now. There is over thinking and contrary thoughts that will deprive you of sleep and will result in fatigue. The Nine of Swords shows this element, while the Page of Wands shows the desire to explore and look for better projects and collaborations. In all probability if you take that step, there is success.

AQUARIUS

20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY

The Devil card shows a commitment when it comes to people, and responsibilities that you have undertaken. Sometimes they feel like they are tying you down and stifling but at other times you feel grateful too. This could possibly relate to marriage and other crucial commitments. The World Card cheers you up and there is happiness even in the smallest of things– even your daily routine! The card also brings fulfilment and things that you have been wanting for a while.

TAURUS

20 APRIL – 21 MAY

You could expect major changes in your life from now on. What used to be a way of life could become a thing of joy forever . The Tower comes to tell you to prepare for these changes. The Three of Cups is the assurance that it is time for celebration in your life. You could be bonding with close friends. This is indeed a sociable phase right now but watch what you eat and drink.

CANCER

21 JUNE – 23 JULY

There are likely to be major changes that could be a bit unpleasant as the Death card indicates, but they indicate growth. It is also time for some judgement of some sort. If things have been done with good intentions, then there will be a new lease of life. The Two of Pentacles shows that there are expenses and you will tend to weigh options before launching into a spending spree.

VIRGO

23 AUGUST– 23 SEPTEMBER

The Sun card shows that you are at a bright phase of your life. This also says that the youngsters in your life are showcasing their talents and making you proud. There is one particular person who is truly proving to be incredible in the area of arts. The Ace of Cups signifies the emotional balance you have with things. It may not be evident at the surface level, but it will start showing as days go by.

SCORPIO

23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER

It is family time right now, as you will enjoy the simple pleasures of being around your loved ones. You could also be looking at building a new house or acquiring property that will become your future home. The Four of Wands shows that these things are tied down to your work situation and accomplishments. The Knight of Pentacles shows the presence of a bright youngster who is doing very well financially. This card also shows travel

CAPRICORN

22 DEC– 20 JANUARY

You are being valued, admired and looked up to as the Star Card indicates. You are at the height of success and achievement and you will be getting a lot of attention because of this. The Hermit shows that with all these accolades you tend to feel alone in a crowd. The Hermit is also someone who tends to go in search of the self and perhaps look more inwards.

PISCES

18 FEB– 20 MARCH

The Ten of Cups indicates a happy family time, especially with the children if there are any. This could also indicate the additions to the family or friends circle which will make you feel complete. The Strength Card shows that these could also be times when you will have shown your strength in getting things done and keeping your feelings and emotions under tight control. Appeal to the Animal Spirit of the lion!