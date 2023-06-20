Spacey's comeback thriller 'Peter Five Eight' gets release date

LOS ANGELES: Actor Kevin Spacey is looking forward to making a comeback to the silver screens with the thriller 'Peter Five Eight'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, film, which also stars Rebecca De Mornay and Jet Jandreau, will receive a US release in August.

Also, it has been picked up for multiple territories by SPI International, a division of Canal+/Studio Canal.

Global territories picked up for Peter Five Eight include the UK, Africa, Eastern Europe, Israel, Latin America, Spain, Portugal, Scandinavia, Middle East, and Russia/CIS. The U.S. release in August will be timed to follow the expected conclusion of Spacey's upcoming trial in the U.K. for alleged sexual offenses, which will get underway on June 28 and is scheduled to last 4 weeks.

In July 2022, Spacey pleaded not guilty to the UK charges over sexual assault allegations dating back 17 years.

The London trial follows a jury in New York finding Spacey not liable in a civil sexual misconduct trial brought by actor Anthony Rapp, who had accused the actor of molesting him when he was 14, and they were both appearing in Broadway plays in the 1980s.

Before Spacey's career imploded because of Rapp's sexual assault accusations against him in a 2017 BuzzFeed article and other accusers making similar allegations against him, he was one of Hollywood's most acclaimed actors, winning Oscars for his work in 'The Usual Suspects' and 'American Beauty' and starring in the Netflix series 'House of Cards'. His fans are eargerly waiting for 'Peter Five Eight'.

'Peter Five Eight' is a comedic thriller in which Spacey plays Peter, a charismatic man in a black sedan, who shows up in a small mountainside community. Jandreau plays Sam, a glamorous real estate agent who is revealed to be unhinged and a troubled alcoholic with a dark secret, while De Mornay plays Brenda, whom Peter targets for information at the urging of his powerful and shadowy boss, Mr. Lock, The Hollywood Reporter stated.