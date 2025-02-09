Southern Railway enhances Chennai-Puttur section with automatic block signalling system

CHENNAI: In a significant step towards enhancing the safety and efficiency of train operations, the Chennai Division of Southern Railway has commissioned an automatic block signalling (ABS) system in the Ponpadi - Nagari - Vepagunta - Puttur section, covering a distance of 23.11 route Kilometres, on Sunday, said a press release.

With this commissioning of the ABS, the Ponpadi - Nagari - Vepagunta - Puttur section is now equipped with a state-of-the-art electronic interlocking (EI) system, multi-section digital axle counters (MSDAC), highly reliable integrated power supply arrangements, optical fibre communication network, and advanced lightning and surge protection systems, added the statement.

It is to be noted that up to 13 trains in the up direction towards Arakkonam and 17 trains in the down direction towards Renigunta can now operate at the same time, substantially enhancing line capacity and reducing congestion.

In the earlier ABS arrangement, only one train could be run between each of the Ponpadi-Nagari, Nagari-Vepagunta, and Vepagunta-Puttur – that is only a maximum of three trains could simultaneously run between Ponpadi and Puttur in up direction and three trains in down direction.

As Arakkonam to Ponpadi already has ABS, this new signalling arrangement will facilitate the running of more trains between Arakkonam and Puttur stations. The entire Arakkonam - Renigunta section will become fully automated, paving the way for faster and more efficient train operations.

This milestone reinforces Southern Railway's commitment to modernising railway infrastructure while enhancing the safety and reliability of signalling systems.