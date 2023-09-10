Sivaganga man dies mid-air on return from Oman

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old air passenger returning to Chennai from Muscat died mid-air in a case of suspected cardiac arrest on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as K Dhanasekaran of Ilayankudi, Sivagangai district.

Dhanasekaran was working in Muscat, the capital city of Oman, and was returning home for vacation, police said.

When the flight landed at Chennai International Airport on Sunday, Dhanasekaran was found seated even after all the passengers alighted off the flight.

The cabin crew who were under the impression that he was asleep tried waking up and realised he was J conscious after which they alerted the ground authorities through the flight captain.

A medical team which rushed onboard took him to the hospital in the airport and checked his vitals after which it was confirmed that Dhanasekaran had died mid-air.

Airport Police recovered his body and sent it for post-mortem.

The family members have been informed of his death, police said.