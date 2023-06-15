Sessions Court will give final orders in ED custody petition on Friday

CHENNAI: Chennai's Sessions Court principal Judge has posted the police custody petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday for final orders.



The case was heard by principal judge S Alli of Sessions Court, Chennai on Thursday.



The hospitalized Senthilbalaji appeared for the hearing through video conference from Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital, Omadurar.



Additional solicitor general ARL Sundaresan, the counsel for ED, demanded 15 days of police custody for Senthil Balaji by mentioning that he failed to provide adequate cooperation for the initial investigation.



ED sought custody of Senthil Balaji to complete the investigation regarding the case that he had allegedly obtained money from third parties, promising jobs in the transport department and thereafter cheated them.

Opposing this, the Senthilbalaji's counsel NR Elango said that the ED has investigated Senthil Balaji from June 13 to June 14, hence police custody should not be allowed.

Further, the counsel requested interim bail from the judicial custody by mentioning about the Madras High Court bench's permission to shift Senthil Balaji to a private hospital for bypass surgery.

Meanwhile, the investigation officer, the deputy director of ED, Karthik Dasari, filed his affidavit regarding the investigation procedures before the judge.

Opposing this Senthilbalaji's counsel expressed disagreement with the police custody.

After hearing all sides judge said that the final order will be given on Friday after going through the written orders given by Madras High Court bench in the habeas corpus petition filed by Senthil Balaji's wife.

