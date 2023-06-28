Senthilbalaji's judicial custody extended for 14 days

CHENNAI: Chennai Principal Sessions Court has extended the judicial custody of Senthilbalaji, who was arrested in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case, till July 12, 2023.

The hospitalized Senthilbalaji was produced before Chennai Principal Sessions Court Judge, S Alli, on Wednesday through video conference.

The Principal Judge asked Senthilbalaji about his health condition, and he replied that after the bypass operation, he is having heavy pain. Recording this the judge extended his judicial custody till July 12, 2023.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Senthilbalaji in connection with jobs for cash scam on June 14, 2023, at 1:39 am, subsequently Senthilbalaji complaints about chest pain he was admitted to the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital at Omandurar Government Estate, Chennai.

The same day ED approached the Chennai Principal Sessions Court for remanding him. Subsequently, Principal Judge Alli went to the hospital, where he was hospitalised and examined his health condition, later the judge granted 14 days of judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Senthilbalaji was transferred to a private hospital for better medical treatment as per Madras High Court's order.

On June 16 the Sessions Court gave 8-day custody of Senthilbalaji to ED. Because the arrested minister was hospitalised, the sleuths could not question him.

The judicial custody of Senthilbalaji ended on June 28, 2023, he was produced before the Sessions Court.