SEIAA reccommends green nod for Kalaignar International Convention Centre along Chennai's ECR

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has reccommended environmental clearance for the construction of the Kalaignar International Convention Centre, a Rs 525 crore state-of-the-art sports and exhibition facility on the East Coast Road.

The construction is likely to begin after the Coastal Zone Management Authority (CZMA) grants its clearance.

According to PWD sources, the proposed structure will be built on a sprawling 5 lakh square feet area in Muttukadu, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025 or early 2026.

The complex will have a massive conference hall to be built at a cost of Rs 102 crore with 5,000 seats to hold international conferences, seminars, and corporate events, and an expansive exhibition hall that can accommodate 10,000 people where businesses, entrepreneurs, and artisans can showcase their products and services. The latter will be built at a cost of Rs 172 crore.

It will also have meeting halls, including an open-air stadium, restaurants, parking facility for 10,000 vehicles, etc.