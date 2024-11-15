Scant regard for State, DMK & AIADMK keen on mudslinging: Madras HC

CHENNAI: Lamenting about the functioning of the ruling party and the opposition, the Madras High Court observed that both DMK and AIADMK are not bothered about the welfare of the State, but are only keen on finding fault at each other, while quashing a defamation case filed against former minister Sellur K Raju.

People hailing from responsible political parties should maintain dignity and should be role models to the younger generations, said Justice P Velmurugan while quashing the pending case against the former minister.

It is unfortunate that the present-day order of the country is that every political party tries to demean people on the other side of the political spectrum, this case is no exception, observed the judge and held that the statement of Sellur K Raju is not defamatory in nature.

In May 2023 AIADMK convened a protest against the ruling party at Madurai.

While addressing the crowd Sellur Raju attacked the ruling government and Chief Minister MK Stalin.

He alleged that the State government was not eligible to rule and failed to deliver the election promises.

Based on the statements the Madurai police lodged a defamation case against Raju, under sections 499 and 500 of IPC, on the grounds that his statement belittled the CM and his governance.

As the case is pending before the principal district court Madurai, Sellur Raju moved the HC to quash the case.

The petitioner submitted that being a leader of the opposition party he discharged his democratic duty and had no intention to demean anyone.

He claimed he was falsely implicated in the case with a political motive and sought to quash it.