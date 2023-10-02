'Saala': Debutants to lead this rustic & realistic action-thriller on alcoholism

CHENNAI: Content is the King theory has been time and again proven by Tamil cinema, which sees content-driven movies. 'Saala', written and directed by SD Manipaul, has earlier assisted director Prabhu Solomon on Kumki 2.

The story revolves around the feud that breaks out between two strongmen during the process of taking over the lease of a liquor shop.

Both male and female leads in the film are debutants - Dheeran will play the role of the protagonist, while Reshma will be the female lead playing the role of an anti-liquor activist.

Charles Vinoth will be seen as the main antagonist, and the film will also have Srinath, Arul Das and Sampath Ram in pivotal roles. Saala, produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory, and co-produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla.

Ravindranath Guru will handle cinematography, Bhuvan is the editor and Theeson is composing music. Trident Arts R Ravindran will release the film in Tamil Nadu.