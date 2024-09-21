Rs 600 per sovereign surge takes gold price in Chennai to record high on 21.09.2024; check details here

CHENNAI: The price of gold hit a new lifetime high in Chennai after it surged by Rs 600 per sovereign on Saturday.

Following the rise, the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 55,680 per sovereign in the city. After the latest rise in price by Rs 75 per gram, it is being sold at Rs 6,960 per gram.

The price of gold in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days. It crossed the Rs 55,000-mark on Friday when the rate skyrocketed by Rs 480 per sovereign.

The price of silver increased by Re 0.50 per gram and is being sold at Rs 98 per gram.