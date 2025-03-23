'Rivaldo’s dummy, Ronaldo’s goal: I remember it all,' former India international Nallappan Mohanraj

CHENNAI: Football may not be India's dominant sport, but its fans have long embraced the magic of the global game. While the national team commands support, many Indian fans hold a deep-rooted passion for either Brazil or Argentina—two titans of world football.

Brazil, the most successful nation in FIFA World Cup history, has lifted the trophy five times, their last triumph coming in 2002 under the captaincy of legendary defender Cafu. Now, stars from that golden generation will take to the field once more as the Brazil Legends face the India Legends on 30 March at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

That 2002 squad is etched in football folklore. Led by the attacking brilliance of Ronaldo, who won the Golden Boot with eight goals, and supported by the skill of Ronaldinho and the vision of Rivaldo, they were famously dubbed the ‘Three Rs.’ The team played with a flair that captivated the world, and now, Indian football fans will have a chance to witness them in action once again.

For former India international and current FC Bengaluru United coach Nallappan Mohanraj, the event is a nostalgic throwback. In an exclusive conversation with DT Next, he recalls his first real exposure to international football.

“I was in school back in 2002 when I truly started following the World Cup. That tournament left a lasting impression on me,” Mohanraj says. “I was a huge Brazil supporter. Before the final against Germany, I even cut my hair in the iconic Ronaldo style—shaved bald with a tuft in the front—just to show my support.”

The Brazil-Germany final remains one of the most talked-about matches in football history. Fans still discuss Germany’s Oliver Kahn, who had been imperious throughout the tournament but fumbled Rivaldo’s shot, allowing Ronaldo to pounce and score. That goal was Brazil’s first in a World Cup final since 1970, and Rivaldo’s clever dummy later set up Ronaldo’s second, sealing the victory.

Mohanraj, too, vividly recalls those moments. “That dummy from Rivaldo was genius. It gave Ronaldo the space to take a touch and finish,” he says. “We celebrated those moments watching on TV, and now, 23 years later, sharing the pitch with these legends is an incredible feeling.”

Historically, big-ticket football events in India have gravitated towards Kolkata and Goa, given their deep-rooted football culture. However, Tamil Nadu is fast emerging as a footballing hub, thanks in part to the growing popularity of the Indian Super League (ISL). The state’s footballing ecosystem has strengthened with the rise of fan clubs and a broader interest in the sport.

Mohanraj acknowledges the role of Football Plus founder David Anand in bringing the Brazil Legends to Chennai. “This event will keep Tamil Nadu football fans engaged and help grow the sport’s following here,” he says. He also credits the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) for their efforts in upgrading the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and acknowledges two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC for their role in fostering the city’s football culture.

Brazil team with the trophy

Nobody believed this match would be possible: David Anand

What started as a casual conversation between David Anand and former Brazilian striker Ricardo Oliveira has transformed into a landmark event for football fans in the country.

Anand, who grew up playing football on the streets of Chennai, was first captivated by the sport after watching videos of Brazilian legend Pele. Inspired by his journey and the sacrifices he made to reach the pinnacle of world football, Anand developed a deep admiration for the game. Among his greatest inspirations was Brazil’s 2002 World Cup-winning squad, and he became determined to bring those icons to his home city.

“In 2024, we initiated official discussions, met with investors, and worked tirelessly to bring the team to Chennai,” Anand told DT Next. “It required significant funding, and despite our best efforts, we couldn’t secure Ricardo Kaka, Roberto Carlos, or Ronaldo due to their commitments and schedules.”

However, fans still have plenty to look forward to, as over 20 members of Brazil’s 2002 squad are set to make the trip, including the likes of Edmilson, Rivaldo, Lucio, and, most notably, Ronaldinho.

“The icing on the cake is Ronaldinho’s arrival,” Anand said. “He was kind enough to accept our invitation, and he’s looking forward to visiting the city, meeting fans, and soaking in the atmosphere.”

Anand admitted that when the idea was first proposed, many were skeptical. “At the beginning of the year, when we announced the match, nobody believed it would happen. Even potential sponsors were hesitant—they doubted that such high-profile names would agree to play in Chennai.”

Now, as final preparations are underway and tickets are being booked, Anand can hardly believe it himself. “Talking to these legends daily, coordinating their arrivals—it feels like a dream come true.”