Rajini meets MDMK principal secy Durai Vaiko in Chennai

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth met MDMK (Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) principal secretary Durai Vaiko in Chennai, on Wednesday.

Vaiko took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the pictures of their meeting and wrote, "Met Tamil film Superstar Mr Rajinikanth. I met Mr. Rajinikanth today (10.01.2024) evening at his residence in Poes Garden, Chennai as a courtesy call. Mr. Rajinikanth inquired about the health of our party's leader and my father Vaiko with concern."

In the pictures, the actor can be seen in a white kurta and dhoti.



Leader Durai Vaiko wore a grey shirt, which he paired with black pants.

Rajinikanth can be seen exchanging a warm greeting with Durai Vaiko.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth is basking in the success of 'Jailer'. He plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in the movie. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff were seen in important cameos in the film.

In the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in ' 'Thalaivar 170'. It is being directed by TJ Gnanavel. Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in the 1991 film 'Hum', directed by Mukul Anand.