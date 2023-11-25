Begin typing your search...

Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023 live: Raj Minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya cast his vote in Bhawanpura

The polling began at 7 am and voters can cast their ballots until 6 pm.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 Nov 2023 2:01 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-25 03:18:53  )
Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023 live: Raj Minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya cast his vote in Bhawanpura
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: After days of hectic campaigning by major political parties, including the ruling Congress and BJP, voting began in 199 out of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan on Saturday.

The polling began at 7 am and voters can cast their ballots until 6 pm.

Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful and fair elections.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former CM Vasundhara Raje, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, and Rajasthan LoP Rajendra Rathore.

The smaller parties include the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, Bharatiya Adivasi Party, CPI-M, Jannayak Janata Party, and Azad Samaj Party. Violence against women, paper leak scams, and farmers' suicides are some of the key issues that were highlighted by the opposition BJP to strike against the ruling Congress.

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

Live Updates

2023-11-25 02:01:00
>Load More
Rajasthan Assembly elections pollingRajasthan Assembly electionsRajasthanrajasthan assembly electionAssembly PollsAssembly pollsAssembly elections 2023Assembly Elections 2023Rajasthan votesRajasthan assembly electionsRajasthan electionsRajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 Live UpdatesRajasthan Assembly Elections 2023CongressBJPRajasthan assembly polls 2023Rajasthan Assembly PollsRajasthan election 2023Rajasthan electionrajasthan elections 2023
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X