Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023 live: Raj Minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya cast his vote in Bhawanpura
The polling began at 7 am and voters can cast their ballots until 6 pm.
CHENNAI: After days of hectic campaigning by major political parties, including the ruling Congress and BJP, voting began in 199 out of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan on Saturday.
Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful and fair elections.
Prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former CM Vasundhara Raje, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, and Rajasthan LoP Rajendra Rathore.
The smaller parties include the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, Bharatiya Adivasi Party, CPI-M, Jannayak Janata Party, and Azad Samaj Party. Violence against women, paper leak scams, and farmers' suicides are some of the key issues that were highlighted by the opposition BJP to strike against the ruling Congress.
The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.
Live Updates
- 25 Nov 2023 3:18 AM GMT
"This is a festival of democracy. We all have cast votes for BJP for freedom from corruption, increasing crime, increasing incidents of rape and appeasement in Rajasthan. Congress government will never come to power in the State in the future because the people of the State have suffered a lot in the last five years. BJP will definitely get more than 150 seats," Union Minister Kailash Choudhary after casting his vote at a polling booth in Baytu, Barmer.
- 25 Nov 2023 3:16 AM GMT
Rajasthan Minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, contesting from Bagidora assembly constituency, casts his vote in Bhawanpura.
- 25 Nov 2023 2:56 AM GMT
Union Minister Kailash Choudhary casts his vote at a polling booth in Baytu, Barmer.
- 25 Nov 2023 2:55 AM GMT
#WATCH | BJP leader Vasundhara Raje, who is contesting from the Jhalrapatan assembly constituency, offers prayers in a temple in Jhalawar pic.twitter.com/jVB5laDYp3— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023
- 25 Nov 2023 2:54 AM GMT
Ahead of casting his vote in Kisamidesar of Bikaner East assembly constituency, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal says, "I have appealed to all the voters to cast their votes...BJP is going to form the government in Rajasthan."
- 25 Nov 2023 2:22 AM GMT
"I am confident that Congress will get another chance in the State. We will get the number required to form the government. People here want to vote for those who deliver and stay committed," Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Rajasthan polls.
- 25 Nov 2023 2:19 AM GMT
#WATCH | Rajasthan Elections | A voter on a wheelchair being helped by her family to reach the polling booth, at a polling station in Sardarpura, Jodhpur. pic.twitter.com/V2f6Dp1J4u— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023
- 25 Nov 2023 2:19 AM GMT
People queue up outside a polling station in Kisamidesar of Bikaner East assembly constituency.
#WATCH | Rajasthan Elections | People queue up outside a polling station in Kisamidesar of Bikaner East assembly constituency as they await their turn to cast a vote. pic.twitter.com/IFteaiO1Cf— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023
- 25 Nov 2023 2:17 AM GMT
Voters queue up at a polling station in Kota South Assembly constituency.
#WATCH | Rajasthan Elections | Voters queue up at a polling station in Kota South Assembly constituency; voting for the state assembly election began at 7 am. pic.twitter.com/1aCi4iBnx5— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023