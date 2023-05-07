‘No vector-borne disease outbreak in Tamil Nadu’

Meanwhile, the numbers of Malaria remained in control with numbers coming down by 50 per cent from the previous year. A total of 354 cases were reported in 2022 against 772 in 2021. Until March 2023, 60 cases of Malaria have been reported in Tamil Nadu. The State Government received National Award in 2021 for excellence in Malaria elimination from the Government of India and the state health department is continuing to take measures to ensure that more districts attain Malaria free status. Currently, 31 districts have attained the status of Malaria free districts.