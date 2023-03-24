A mathematician who studies equations describing nature

NEW YORK: As a mathematician, Luis A. Caffarelli of the University of Texas at Austin tries to answer questions that sound simple, even potentially useful: How does the shape of a piece of ice change as it melts? Can a smooth flow of water ever spin out of control? What is the shape of an elastic sheet stretched around an object? These questions are not simple to answer.

The behavior of these and many other phenomena in the world around us — including the gyrations of financial markets, the turbulence of river rapids and the spread of infectious diseases — can be described mathematically, using what are known as partial differential equations.

The equations can often be written down simply, but finding exact solutions is devilishly difficult and indeed usually impossible.