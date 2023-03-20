French conundrum: Pension reform spells crisis for Macron

WASHINGTON: It was an extraordinary scene that epitomized the political storm France has walked into.

As Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne was making her way to the National Assembly’s podium Thursday afternoon, lawmakers from the opposition stood up, chanting the Marseillaise and holding signs saying “no to 64 years” and “democracy.”

The Assembly’s president interrupted the session for things to calm down. But when Borne took the floor a few minutes later, she still had to drown out the parliamentarians’ boos.