Thiruvallur league 2022-23 season begins; DRBCCC beats Frankworrell

After putting 170 for seven on the board by riding on P Surya Kumar’s 83, DRBCCC restricted Frankworrell to 149 for seven in the second essay.
CHENNAI: The TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23 began with a Fourth Division A match on Sunday, in which DRBCCC Hindu College defeated Frankworrell CC by 21 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: Fourth Division A: DRBCCC Hindu College 170/7 in 30 overs (P Surya Kumar 83, A Murali 3/24) bt Frankworrell CC 149/7 in 30 overs (YT Harish Tutu 69, P Sabari Sathyanarayan 3/40)

