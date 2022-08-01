VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan flays suspension of 24 MPs

MADURAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan, condemning the suspension of MPs from the Parliament during monsoon session over protests against hike in GST and LPG price, said the BJP-led Centre is acting against the principles of democracy.
As many as 24 MPs, who are people’s representatives and raised their voice for the people, who suffer from the price rise, have been placed under suspension.
It was unfair and unjust that the MPs during the Parliament session were denied the opportunity to object to the price rise, he told reporters at Thoothukudi airport on Sunday.
Moreover, he said the Union government with the aid of its agencies, including CBI and Enforcement Directorate, has been threatening opposition parties, including Congress and the Left and also leaders of non-BJP ruled states. Such acts were highly condemnable.
Further, he said the government should ensure safety of students in private schools and he sought justice for Srimathi, the Class 12 girl, who allegedly committed suicide inside a private school at Kaniyamur in Kallakurichi district and the guilty should be punished.
Thirumavalavan said if the Department of Police and Intelligence Bureau remained vigilant, such violence would not have occurred. He also demanded the state government to roll back the proposed hike in electricity tariff.
