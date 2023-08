Power shutdown today & tomorrow: Check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Adyar and Avadi areas on Tuesday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm, if the works are completed.

Adyar: Tiruvanmaiyur 3rd and 4th Main Road, East Street, Kamaraj Nagar, South Avenue, Tiruvalluvar Salai, Mangaleri, PTC Depot, Puthirankanni Amman Kottai, ECR, Vasudevan Nagar.

Avadi: Mittanamalli Colony, CRPF Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Brindhavanam Nagar, Garrison Engineering, Michal Nagar.

Tommorow:

Tambaram: Pallavaram Dharga Road, Perumal Nagar, PV Vaithiyalingam Road, Highway Nagar, Sithalapakkam, Medavakkam Rice Mill Road, Jeyachandran Nagar, Anna Salai, Jalladianpet, Padmavathy Nagar, Radha Nagar, New Colony 1st and 2nd Cross Street, Sastri Colony, Cholvar Nagar, Nehru Street, Navamony Street and Gas Company and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy: Thillai Ganga Nagar, Nanganallur 2nd Main Road, TNGO, Jeevan Nagar, Indira Nagar, BM Hospital, Puzhuthivakkam Thilagar Avenue, Otteri Salai, Swamy Nagar, New India Colony, Hindu Colony, Ullagaram, Rajeshwari Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

KK Nagar: Kodambakkam Gangai Amman Koil Street and Choolaimedu High Road.

Tondairpet: Manali Kalaingar Nagar, CPCL Nagar, Pada Salai, Vaikadu, 200 Feet Road Manali, Sadayankuppam, Burma Nagar, Elandanoor, Ponneri High Road, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, MMDA, Andarkuppam, VP Nagar, Chinna Mathur Salai, Moolachatharam, Pachaiyappan Garden and above all surrounding areas.