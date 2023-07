Power shutdown in these areas in Chennai on July 6: Check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Tambaram, Guindy, Porur, Perambur, IT Corridor, Adyar areas on Thursday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm, if the works are completed.

TAMBARAM: Madambakkam Mappedu, Paduvanchery, Welcome Colony, Kurinji Nagar, Indira Nagar, Shanthi Nikethan Colony, Kamatchi Nagar, MGR Nagar, Maruthi Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

GUINDY: Dhanakottiraja Street, Achuthan Nagar Madipakkam Ram Nagar, Bazar Road, Puzhuthivakkam Ponnurangam Street, Ponniamman Koil Street, Nethaji Street VANUVAMPET Thamarai Street, Balaji Nagar Rampuram Valluvar Salai North, SRM University Institution, Bharathi Nagar Raj Bhavan Gulmour Avenue, Chakrabani Street, Narasingapuram Alandur Nobel Street, Kannan Colony, Alandur Court St.Thomas Mount Military Hospital, ND Burma Colony 3rd Street and above all surrounding areas.

PORUR: Mangala Nagar, Ambal Nagar, Part of Mount Ponamallee Road THIRUMUDIVAKKAM Thiruneermalai Main Road, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Vazhuthalambedu, Arunakiri Nagar MANGADU Nellithoppu, Masilamani Nagar, Kozhumanivakkam Areas, Rajiv Nagar, Anna Street, Muthukumaran College SRMC Annai Indira Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar AMARPRAKASH MKB Nagar, Arul Murugan Nagar KAVANOOR Ondi Colony, Thirupathi Nagar, Metha Nagar KOVOOR Part of Kundrathur Road, Ram Nagar THIRUMAZHAISAI Annaikattucheri, Chitukadu and above all surrounding areas.

PERAMBUR: KILPAUK WATER WORKS Tagore Nagar, Ayanavaram, Kilpauk, All 33KV Substations fed from 110 KV Kilpauk water works SS GANDHI NAGAR Anna Salai 1st, 2nd and Cross Street, Kamaraj Street, Easwaran Koil Street PAPER MILLS ROAD Vasudevan Street, Sabapathy Street, George Colony, Vanjinathan Street and above all surrounding areas.

IT CORRIDOR: THORAIPAKKAM School Road, Kumarasamy Nagar, Madha Koil Street, Secretariat Colony, Balamurugan Garden and above all surrounding areas.

ADYAR: Besant Nagar, ECR Road part, Velachery Main Road, VGP Selva Nagar, LIC Colony, Bharathi Nagar, Sangam Colony, Palavakkam Kuppam, Ambethkar Street, Periya Neelankarai Kuppam, TVS Avenue, MGR Nagar, Raguvaran Thottam, Rajan Salai and above all surrounding areas.