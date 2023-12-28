Political leaders across the nation mourn loss of DMDK founder Vijayakanth

NEW DELHI: Following the passing away of Tamil actor and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) leader Vijayakanth at the age of 71, numerous political figures conveyed their condolences.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used X to share his sympathies, stating, "Deeply saddened by the demise of DMDK founder, Thiru Vijayakanth ji." Talking about the late actor's work and contribution to cinema and politics, Rahul Gandhi said, "His contributions to cinema and politics have left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions. My heartfelt condolences to his family, and fans during this difficult time."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also posted for Vijayakanth, popularly called ‘captain’, who passed away at a private hospital in Chennai after a chronic illness. Kharge wrote, "We are deeply saddened by the passing away of DMDK Founder and President, Captain Vijayakanth." Kharge further wrote: "A prolific actor and a leader who was staunchly admired by the people, his contribution to the social and political empowerment of Tamil Nadu, shall always be remembered. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, admirers and followers.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared: "Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions." He wrote that as a political leader, Vijayakanth was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. "His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. He was a close friend and I fondly recall my interactions with him over the years. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, fans and numerous followers. Om Shanti," Modi posted.

Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah also took to X to write: "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of DMDK leader and respected film veteran Vijayakanth Ji. Affectionately referred to as the captain, Vijaykanth ji inspired patriotism among people both through his on-screen and off-screen roles. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti, Shanti."