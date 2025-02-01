Police can't discriminate between political parties while granting permission for protests: Madras HC

CHENNAI: Police should not practice discrimination between political parties while granting permission to hold rallies or demonstrations, held the Madras High Court and dismissed the petition moved by a PMK functionary.

Justice P Velmurugan observed that all the representation received by the police seeking permission to hold rallies or demonstrations should be considered uniformly, and no discrimination should be followed.

Petitioner PK Sekar, propaganda secretary of PMK, moved the Madras High Court seeking to take action against the city police commissioner for allowing DMK cadre to hold a protest against the Governor without proper permission, as per section 41 of the Madras City Police Act 1988, but denying PMK nod to protest over Anna University sexual assault case.

Advocate K Balu appeared for the petitioner and submitted that the police commissioner acted against Article 14 of the Constitution by not providing an opportunity for other political parties but giving permission to the ruling DMK to conduct a protest.

The police commissioner allowed the DMK to conduct a protest against the State Governor over his walkout of the Assembly without reading his customary address, submitted the advocate.

The commissioner granted the permission to hold the DMK's protest on the very next day the incident (in the Assembly), said the petitioner. As the commissioner acted biased in granting the permission to hold a protest, the petitioner sought action.